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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient Semiconductors launches its first family of GaN power ICs

Cyient Semiconductors launches its first family of GaN power ICs

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Cyient Semiconductors launched seven new gallium nitride (GaN) power devices for the Indian market, developed using Navitas Semiconductor's (Nasdaq: NVTS) industry leading GaN technology.

The launch marks Cyient Semiconductors' first commercial GaN product family and a major milestone in advancing India's domestic power semiconductor ecosystem. The new portfolio is designed to address the rapidly growing demand for high-efficiency, high-power-density solutions across AI data centers, telecommunications, consumer fast charging, industrial power systems, and e-mobility platforms.

Building on the strategic collaboration announced in December 2025, the partnership enables customers in India to access commercially available GaN power solutions with enhanced local support, supply assurance, and alignment with emerging domestic sourcing initiatives.

 

Under the agreement, Cyient Semiconductors will license Navitas's proven GaN technology for use in India, accelerating the adoption of high-performance GaN solutions across a broad range of markets. In addition, Cyient Semiconductors will serve as a second source for select Navitas GaN devices already in mass production and strengthening supply chain resilience.

Compared to traditional silicon devices, GaN power semiconductors enable significantly higher switching speeds, lower conduction losses, and improved thermal efficiency. These advantages allow system designers to reduce power losses, shrink solution size, simplify thermal management, and increase overall system performance.

Cyient Semiconductors' initial GaN portfolio targets power applications up to 650 V, including consumer USB-PD chargers, laptop and mobile adapters; AC-DC power supplies; AI data center and telecommunications power systems; and e-mobility charging platforms.

Looking ahead, Cyient Semiconductors plans to expand its GaN portfolio through partnerships with local OSATs. Over time, the licensing agreement with Navitas Semiconductor is expected to enable the domestic manufacturing of GaN power devices in India.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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