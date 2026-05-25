Cyient Semiconductors ties up equity investment of Rs 100 cr from Edelweiss

Along with USD 20 million funding via structured debt

Cyient Semiconductors today announced a strategic financing transaction with funds managed by EAAA India Alternatives (Edelweiss) and affiliated co-investors. The transaction includes an equity investment of approximately USD 10 Mn (Rs 100 crore) at a post-money equity valuation of USD ~500 Mn (Rs 4600 crore), alongside structured debt capital, enabling the company to strengthen its capital structure and support the continued scale-up of its global semiconductor business. The transaction is subject to definitive agreements and customary closing conditions.

The equity investment is alongside a USD 20 Mn in structured debt designed to support long-duration growth.

The combined ~ USD 30 Mn will be deployed across three strategic priorities: advancing the company's product R&D roadmap across custom power semiconductors and custom ASSP's; building in-house semiconductor validation and testing infrastructure in India to strengthen development and qualification capabilities; and supporting working capital requirements as Cyient Semiconductors scales larger, longer-cycle global customer programs.