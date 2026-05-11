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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D B Corp consolidated net profit rises 18.84% in the March 2026 quarter

D B Corp consolidated net profit rises 18.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 5.25% to Rs 576.39 crore

Net profit of D B Corp rose 18.84% to Rs 62.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.25% to Rs 576.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 547.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.51% to Rs 332.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 370.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 2355.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2339.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales576.39547.66 5 2355.522339.11 1 OPM %18.1115.08 -20.7323.29 - PBDT110.7595.17 16 547.64602.22 -9 PBT85.2170.79 20 447.81498.55 -10 NP62.1952.33 19 332.00370.98 -11

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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