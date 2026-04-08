D B Corp Ltd soars 2.36%, up for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 211.33, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.76% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% drop in NIFTY and a 8.26% drop in the Nifty Media.

D B Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 211.33, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. D B Corp Ltd has risen around 2.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1310.9, up 3.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82002 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.