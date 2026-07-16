D B Corp surges after Q1 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 101 cr

D B Corp rallied 3.89% to Rs 216.50 after the company reported a strong performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, driven by robust advertising demand and improved operating efficiency.

The print media company's consolidated net profit rose 24.59% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 100.72 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 80.84 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 7.94% YoY to Rs 603.73 crore during the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 24.72% YoY to Rs 134.20 crore in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA rose 19% YoY to Rs 164.7 crore from Rs 138.4 crore in Q1 FY26, while the EBITDA margin improved by 250 basis points to 26.1% from 23.6% a year earlier.

Advertising revenue grew 10% YoY to Rs 432 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 393.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company said advertising demand remained strong and broad-based, led by healthy traction from the real estate, jewellery, FMCG and government sectors, along with encouraging momentum across most other categories.

The radio business also delivered a healthy performance, with total revenue rising 8.42% YoY to Rs 42.5 crore. EBITDA from the segment increased 28.7% YoY to Rs 14.8 crore.

Sudhir Agarwal, managing director, DB Corp, said, We are pleased to report our performance for Q1FY27, which reflects the continued strength and resilience of our core businesses. Our continued focus on disciplined execution and a sharper focus on operational efficiency helped us deliver a healthy improvement in overall profitability during the quarter. On the advertising front, demand remained strong and broad-based, with healthy traction across real estate, jewellery, FMCG and government sectors, and encouraging momentum across most other categories as well.

While input costs saw some pressure during the quarter on account of broader macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, our teams remained sharply focused on cost optimization, helping us protect margins and operating efficiency even in a challenging environment.

Overall, we head into the rest of FY27 with confidence, backed by consistent execution, a resilient advertising franchise, and a growing digital presence. We remain committed to strengthening our market position and driving sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared interim dividend of Rs 5 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY27. The record date for determining shareholders' eligibility has been fixed as 23 July 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or before 14 August 2026.

D B Corp is a print media company in India and publishes flagship newspapers including Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi, and Saurashtra Samachar. The company also operates the 94.3 MY FM radio network across 37 cities in seven states.

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