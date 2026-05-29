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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D.D. Ventures standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the March 2026 quarter

D.D. Ventures standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of D.D. Ventures declined 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.41% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.16 -50 0.080.29 -72 OPM %87.5093.75 -12.500 - PBDT0.070.15 -53 0.010 0 PBT0.070.15 -53 0.010 0 NP0.070.15 -53 0.010 0

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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