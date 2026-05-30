D & H India consolidated net profit rises 14.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 72.24 crore

Net profit of D & H India rose 14.85% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 72.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.72% to Rs 8.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.84% to Rs 252.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 209.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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