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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 101.19% in the March 2026 quarter

D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 101.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 86.09% to Rs 1334.73 crore

Net profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 101.19% to Rs 50.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.09% to Rs 1334.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 717.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.97% to Rs 211.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.78% to Rs 4065.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3310.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1334.73717.24 86 4065.133310.79 23 OPM %5.165.85 -7.495.22 - PBDT69.2338.35 81 293.45160.09 83 PBT66.5234.58 92 282.69150.98 87 NP50.6025.15 101 211.84112.70 88

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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