D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 261.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 44.75% to Rs 556.78 crore
Net profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 261.61% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.75% to Rs 556.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 384.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.50% to Rs 61.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.47% to Rs 2339.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1975.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales556.78384.65 45 2339.961975.12 18 OPM %4.362.68 -4.283.88 - PBDT23.907.57 216 88.9865.56 36 PBT22.546.21 263 83.3960.65 37 NP16.204.48 262 61.8645.32 36
First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

