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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D P Wires rises after Amitabh Bachchan trims stake via open market transaction

D P Wires rises after Amitabh Bachchan trims stake via open market transaction

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

D P Wires gained 4.79% to Rs 213.49 after Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan reduced his stake in the company through open market transactions carried out on 23 June 2026, according to bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As per the data, Bachchan sold 1,23,622 shares, representing around 0.79% stake, at an average price of Rs 200.84 per share, taking the total transaction value to approximately Rs 2.48 crore.

The data further showed that the actor purchased 41,566 shares, equivalent to around 0.27% stake, at an average price of Rs 199.90 per share during the same session while offloading a larger quantity of shares.

 

As per the company's shareholding pattern for March 2026, Bachchan held a 2.11% stake, or 3,27,590 shares, in D P Wires.

D P Wires engaged in manufacturing and supply of Steel wires, plastic pipes and plastic films which find its application in industries like oil & gas, power, environment, civil, energy, automobile, infrastructure etc. All our manufacturing divisions are situated in a single premise at Industrial Estate, Ratlam.

On the financial front, the company reported a 132.43% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 9.39 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, revenue from operations declined 6.28% to Rs 129.02 crore during the period.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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