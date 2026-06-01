D P Wires standalone net profit rises 132.43% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 6.28% to Rs 129.02 croreNet profit of D P Wires rose 132.43% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.28% to Rs 129.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.81% to Rs 17.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.59% to Rs 480.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 620.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales129.02137.66 -6 480.11620.25 -23 OPM %7.573.62 -3.594.24 - PBDT13.326.79 96 26.6933.75 -21 PBT13.015.84 123 23.9029.97 -20 NP9.394.04 132 17.5822.20 -21
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:23 AM IST