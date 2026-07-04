Dabur expects double-digit Q1 revenue, PAT growth on resilient domestic demand

Dabur India expects to report double-digit growth in both consolidated revenue and profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company attributed the expected growth to resilient domestic demand and sequential improvement across businesses despite geopolitical challenges and inflationary pressures in key markets.

The company said its India FMCG business maintained growth momentum during the quarter, with rural demand continuing to outpace urban markets. It expects the domestic FMCG business to post near double-digit growth.

The Home and Personal Care business is expected to grow at a near-teen rate. Hair oils and shampoos are likely to deliver high-teen growth, while oral care is expected to post near double-digit growth. Dabur said brands including the Herbal franchise, Meswak, Red Toothpaste and Lal Dant Manjan recorded broad-based growth.

The healthcare business is expected to record mid-single-digit growth with sequential improvement. Flagship brands such as Hajmola, Pudin Hara, the Health Juices range, Dabur Honitus and Isabgol are expected to post robust double-digit growth. Dabur Glucose also recovered sequentially after being impacted during the early part of the quarter.

The food business continued to record high double-digit growth, led by Badshah, while the beverage portfolio recovered sequentially on the back of strong growth in the Real Activ Juices range and Coconut Water. Emerging channels, including e-commerce, quick commerce and modern trade, are expected to post strong double-digit growth. Rural markets continued to outperform urban markets.

Dabur's international business is expected to post high-teen growth in rupee terms despite headwinds in the Middle East. Markets including Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh and the UK recorded strong double-digit growth.

The company said elevated inflation, particularly in the haircare segment, was mitigated through calibrated price increases, helping maintain stable operating margins. It added that the business fundamentals remain strong and it remains focused on improving consumption, enhancing cost competitiveness, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering sustainable, profitable growth over the medium to long term.

Dabur India is one of India's leading FMCG companies. Its India's FMCG portfolio includes power brands like Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Honitus, PudinHara and Dabur Lal Tail in the healthcare space; Dabur Amla and Dabur Red Paste in the personal care category; and real in the food & beverages space.

The company reported 15.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 368.60 crore on 7.35% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3038.02 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of Dabur India fell 0.60% to settle at Rs 444.05 on Friday, 3 July 2026.

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