Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 15.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 3038.02 crore

Net profit of Dabur India rose 15.14% to Rs 368.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 320.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 3038.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2830.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.21% to Rs 1895.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1767.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.01% to Rs 13192.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12563.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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