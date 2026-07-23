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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dachepalli Publishers standalone net profit rises 42.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Dachepalli Publishers standalone net profit rises 42.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 159.36% to Rs 45.18 crore

Net profit of Dachepalli Publishers rose 42.12% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 159.36% to Rs 45.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales45.1817.42 159 OPM %20.3440.18 -PBDT8.946.58 36 PBT8.556.39 34 NP6.314.44 42

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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