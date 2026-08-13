Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 14550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.62% to Rs 57.84 crore

Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria rose 14550.00% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.62% to Rs 57.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.57.8439.4510.363.247.121.834.45-0.692.930.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News