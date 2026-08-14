Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 73.45% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net loss of Daikaffil Chemicals India reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 73.45% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.033.88-55.3413.40-0.560.52-0.640.42-0.630.42

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