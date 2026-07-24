Friday, July 24, 2026 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat appoints Yatin Malhotra as CFO

Dalmia Bharat appoints Yatin Malhotra as CFO

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

With effect from 01 August 2026

The board of Dalmia Bharat at its meeting held on 24 July 2026 has approved the appointment of Yatin Malhotra as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 01 August 2026 in place of Dharmender Tuteja who will superannuate from the services of the Company on 31 July 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Technologies signs MoU with Govt. of Odisha

HCL Technologies signs MoU with Govt. of Odisha

NSE adds Ather Energy, Bank of Maharashtra and Sagility to F&O segment

NSE adds Ather Energy, Bank of Maharashtra and Sagility to F&O segment

Home First Finance Company India allots 8,543 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India allots 8,543 equity shares under ESOP

IEX rises after Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 135 cr

IEX rises after Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Allied Blenders rises after Q1 PAT climbs 21% QoQ to Rs 45 crore

Allied Blenders rises after Q1 PAT climbs 21% QoQ to Rs 45 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCabinet meeting on Paper LeakQ1 Results TidaySonam Wanchuk Ends Hunger StrikeSBI Funds Management Share DDA Housing Scheme 2026Jana Nayagan OTT ReleaseUpcoming Q1 ResultsStock Market Crash Today Reason