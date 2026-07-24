Dalmia Bharat appoints Yatin Malhotra as CFO
With effect from 01 August 2026The board of Dalmia Bharat at its meeting held on 24 July 2026 has approved the appointment of Yatin Malhotra as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 01 August 2026 in place of Dharmender Tuteja who will superannuate from the services of the Company on 31 July 2026.
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 1:50 PM IST