Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 11.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.76% to Rs 4245.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 11.03% to Rs 387.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 435.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 4245.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4091.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.76% to Rs 1139.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 683.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 14804.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13980.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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