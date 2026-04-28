Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 11.03% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3.76% to Rs 4245.00 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 11.03% to Rs 387.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 435.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 4245.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4091.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.76% to Rs 1139.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 683.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 14804.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13980.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4245.004091.00 4 14804.0013980.00 6 OPM %21.2519.38 -20.8317.22 - PBDT815.00781.00 4 2825.002261.00 25 PBT450.00467.00 -4 1476.00930.00 59 NP387.00435.00 -11 1139.00683.00 67
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 3:50 PM IST