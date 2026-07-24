Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 52.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.99% to Rs 3890.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 52.16% to Rs 188.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 393.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 3890.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3636.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3890.003636.0020.6924.28797.00824.00436.00502.00188.00393.00

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