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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat drops after Q4 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 387 cr

Dalmia Bharat drops after Q4 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 387 cr

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Dalmia Bharat fell 3.47% to Rs 1,905 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 11.03% to Rs 387 crore despite 3.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,245 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax slipped 3.64% YoY to Rs 450 crore in Q4 FY26. Exceptional items stood at Rs 10 crore during the quarter.

Sales volume increased 3% to 8.8 million tonnes (MnT) in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 8.6 MnT in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 902 crore, registering the growth of 13.7% compared with Rs 793 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA per tonne jumped 10.4% YoY to Rs 1,023 per tonne.

 

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 66.76% to Rs 1139 crore on 5.89% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 14,804 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Puneet Dalmia, managing director & CEO Dalmia Bharat, said, During the year, we made significant progress on our strategic priorities and delivered highest ever EBITDA of Rs 3,083 Cr in FY26. Going ahead, I remain excited about the opportunities that lie before us. With ongoing investments, a strong balance sheet and a highly committed executive committee, Dalmia is well-positioned for an accelerated growth.

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Dharmender Tuteja, chief financial officer (CFO) Dalmia Bharat, said During the quarter, our cement volumes improved by 3% YoY to 8.8 MnT. At the same time, we continue to improve on our quality of sales with improvement in trade share as well as premium mix. EBITDA saw a strong uptick to Rs 902 crore in Q4, supported by a combination of improved realizations, continued cost optimization initiatives and higher volumes. The recent improvement in cement prices is expected to help offset cost pressures arising out of geo-political uncertainties. I am confident that our consistent focus on maximizing ROCE, coupled with strategic capacity expansion, will drive strong value creation for all our stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up for the financial year ended 31st March 2026, subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing AGM

Dalmia Bharat is one of Indias pioneering cement manufacturing companies, with the current capacity pegged at 49.5 million tonne.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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