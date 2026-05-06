Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.44% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 990.73 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 47.44% to Rs 104.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 990.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1015.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.23% to Rs 236.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 365.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.87% to Rs 3618.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3724.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales990.731015.52 -2 3618.083724.94 -3 OPM %17.1719.40 -11.7612.82 - PBDT179.53197.11 -9 455.84475.75 -4 PBT142.66159.50 -11 319.54345.24 -7 NP104.47198.76 -47 236.71365.48 -35
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST