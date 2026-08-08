Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.85% to Rs 848.19 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 80.34% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.85% to Rs 848.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 940.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.848.19940.885.109.5344.2384.689.8352.667.7239.26

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