Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 0.02% to Rs 64.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 64.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 583.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 599.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.583.59599.9918.7218.75127.91125.9295.6593.7464.9264.91