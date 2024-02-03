Sales decline 2.73% to Rs 583.59 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 0.02% to Rs 64.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 64.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 583.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 599.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales583.59599.99 -3 OPM %18.7218.75 -PBDT127.91125.92 2 PBT95.6593.74 2 NP64.9264.91 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content