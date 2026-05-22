Dalmia Cement (Bharat) to acquire 5.2 MnTPA cement undertaking from Jaiprakash Associates

Additionally to acquire 3.3 MnTPA clinker capacity and 99 MW thermal power capacity

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) (DCBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, has executed a Business Transfer Agreement with Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) (which has been acquired by Adani Group under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code IBC) and Adani Infra (India) on 21 May 2026 for acquisition of Cement Undertaking comprising of plants located at Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), Churk, Chunar and Sadwa (Uttar Pradesh) with 5.2 MnTPA cement capacity and 3.3 MnTPA clinker capacity at an Enterprise Value of Rs 2,850 Cr. The asset also entails 99 MW of thermal power capacity and railway siding at Rewa and Chunar, along with a common railway siding at Churk.

With the consummation of the transaction, Dalmia Bharat's cement capacity will increase to 54.7 MnTPA. In addition to this, the ongoing expansion projects at Belgaum, Pune and Kadapa will further augment the company's cement capacity to 66.7 MnTPA by Q2~Q3 FY28. The transaction is expected to be consummated within two weeks.