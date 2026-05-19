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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Industrial Development reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Dalmia Industrial Development reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 44.51% to Rs 1.77 crore

Dalmia Industrial Development reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.51% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.92% to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.773.19 -45 3.253.69 -12 OPM %-18.6423.51 --14.77-3.25 - PBDT0.030.81 -96 0.090.11 -18 PBT0.030.81 -96 0.090.11 -18 NP00.80 -100 0.060.10 -40

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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