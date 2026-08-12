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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DAM Capital Advisors slides after Q1 PAT slips 35% YoY

DAM Capital Advisors slides after Q1 PAT slips 35% YoY

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

DAM Capital Advisors declined 4.05% to Rs 145.15 after the company reported a 34.78% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.15 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 0.23 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total income declined 2.95% YoY to Rs 29.97 crore from Rs 30.88 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 0.29 crore in Q1 FY27, down 32.56% from Rs 0.43 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses declined 2.53% YoY to Rs 29.68 crore from Rs 30.45 crore during the quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 2.18 crore (down 3.11% YoY), while employee benefits expense came in at Rs 18.16 crore (up 4.49% YoY).

 

On the segmental front, revenue from stockbroking stood at Rs 16.26 crore (down 9.87% YoY), investment banking stood at Rs 9.46 crore (up 3.73% YoY), while unallocated revenue stood at Rs 4.14 crore (up 12.20% YoY) during the period under review.

DAM Capital Advisors is a full-service investment bank providing investment banking and financial advisory solutions.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST