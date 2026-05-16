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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Damodar Industries standalone net profit declines 71.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Damodar Industries standalone net profit declines 71.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 111.50 crore

Net profit of Damodar Industries declined 71.34% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 111.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.56% to Rs 5.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 430.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales111.5085.15 31 430.03421.44 2 OPM %5.860.53 -7.424.49 - PBDT5.769.59 -40 23.6223.34 1 PBT1.445.09 -72 6.443.39 90 NP0.923.21 -71 5.375.40 -1

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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