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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 46.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 46.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

Sales rise 28.44% to Rs 80.03 crore

Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India rose 46.32% to Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 80.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.51% to Rs 22.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 261.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales80.0362.31 28 261.96218.38 20 OPM %18.6316.92 -15.0114.57 - PBDT14.7710.25 44 38.4930.51 26 PBT12.848.81 46 31.0225.40 22 NP9.546.52 46 22.9918.92 22

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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