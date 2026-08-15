Danube Industries standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.17% to Rs 17.33 crore

Net profit of Danube Industries declined 16.67% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.17% to Rs 17.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.3325.556.353.520.360.420.330.400.250.30

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