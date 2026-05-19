Danube Industries standalone net profit declines 56.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 10.02% to Rs 33.51 croreNet profit of Danube Industries declined 56.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.02% to Rs 33.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.48% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.02% to Rs 115.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.5137.24 -10 115.17109.66 5 OPM %-1.883.28 -2.332.81 - PBDT0.420.83 -49 1.971.75 13 PBT0.390.81 -52 1.861.67 11 NP0.260.60 -57 1.361.22 11
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST