Thursday, May 28, 2026 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Darjeeling Industriies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Darjeeling Industriies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Darjeeling Industriies reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 390.11% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.750 0 4.460.91 390 OPM %25.330 -41.93-27.47 - PBDT0.20-0.51 LP 2.52-0.25 LP PBT0.16-0.52 LP 2.39-0.26 LP NP0.07-0.42 LP 1.70-0.27 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sashwat Technocrats reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sashwat Technocrats reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Esab India standalone net profit declines 8.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Esab India standalone net profit declines 8.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Dollar index surges back near 99.50 amid fresh strikes between US and Iran

Dollar index surges back near 99.50 amid fresh strikes between US and Iran

Cello World consolidated net profit rises 2.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Cello World consolidated net profit rises 2.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 120.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 120.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayBakrid Bank HolidaySRH vs RR LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Watch TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeiOS 26.6 Developer BetaIMD Weather UpdateTechnology NewsPersonal Finance