Darshan Orna standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.63% to Rs 12.47 crore

Net profit of Darshan Orna declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.63% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.4714.780.641.890.060.260.060.260.050.21

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