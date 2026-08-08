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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Darshan Orna standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Darshan Orna standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales decline 15.63% to Rs 12.47 crore

Net profit of Darshan Orna declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.63% to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.4714.78 -16 OPM %0.641.89 -PBDT0.060.26 -77 PBT0.060.26 -77 NP0.050.21 -76

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST