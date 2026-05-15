Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 21.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.96% to Rs 344.85 crore

Net profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 21.30% to Rs 138.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.96% to Rs 344.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 396.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.34% to Rs 271.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 924.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 708.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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