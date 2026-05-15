Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 21.30% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 12.96% to Rs 344.85 croreNet profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 21.30% to Rs 138.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.96% to Rs 344.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 396.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.34% to Rs 271.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 924.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 708.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales344.85396.21 -13 924.77708.35 31 OPM %55.9237.73 -40.4438.82 - PBDT193.85156.99 23 389.50309.26 26 PBT187.96153.11 23 366.55295.34 24 NP138.38114.08 21 271.37221.81 22
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:10 AM IST