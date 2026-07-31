Data Patterns slips after Q1 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Data Patterns (India) declined 4.12% to Rs 4276.10 after the company reported a 13.49% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 22.06 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 25.50 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 16.82% year on year (YoY) to Rs 116.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 29.48 crore in the June quarter, down 13.17% from Rs 33.95 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Operational EBITDA stood at Rs 31.4 crore in Q1 FY27, down 2.18% compared with Rs 32.1 crore posted in Q1 FY26. As of 30 June 2026, the company's order book stood at Rs 928 crore, compared with Rs 730 crore a year earlier. Including orders received and negotiated as on date, the order pipeline stood at Rs 2,654 crore.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman & managing director of Data Patterns (India) commenting on the companys performance said, "The quarter has met our expectations. Order inflow has been encouraging since the start of the financial year, with over Rs 226 crore in orders received so far, and more in the pipeline. While revenue for the quarter was modest, primarily due to temporary delays in customer approvals, these are expected to normalize in the coming quarters.

Our strategic investments over the past few years are beginning to translate into meaningful business opportunities and stronger market positioning. We continue to see a healthy pipeline of opportunities and are now receiving larger-value complete system contracts. Our order book currently stands at around Rs 2,654 crore (including the orders negotiated and pending receipt), providing healthy revenue visibility. Our foray into counter-drone business and export initiatives continue to gain traction. Backed by the Government's continued focus on indigenous defence manufacturing, we remain confident of achieving our full-year guidance and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.

The company's board also approved the proposed acquisition of 100% stake in ST Advanced Composites (STAC) for a total consideration of Rs 10 crore. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's in-house composite manufacturing capabilities for radar and other defence programmes while expanding its product offerings.

Data Patterns core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototypes, besides its testing, validation and verification Its involvement has been across radars, electronic warfare suites, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, COTS, and programmes catering to Tejas light combat aircraft, light utility helicopters, BrahMos, and other communication & electronic intelligence systems.

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