Datamatics Global rises after securing digital transformation mandate from North American logistics provider

Datamatics Global Services advanced 2.62% to Rs 865 after the company announced that it has been selected by a leading North American transportation and logistics company to implement an enterprise-wide Salesforce CRM platform.

The engagement involves deploying Salesforce Sales Cloud across the client's operations to strengthen customer relationship management, improve sales visibility, and enhance customer engagement.

The project also includes migration of legacy customer records, integration with the client's core enterprise applications, and implementation of customized business processes, account hierarchies, and executive dashboards tailored to the customer's operational requirements.

The integrated CRM platform is expected to provide real-time visibility into customer relationships, sales opportunities, and service interactions, enabling faster decision-making and improved operational efficiency.

In addition, the integration of Salesforce with the client's existing enterprise applications will facilitate seamless data exchange, reduce manual processes, and create an AI-ready digital ecosystem to support future automation and analytics initiatives.

Rahul Kanodia, vice chairman and CEO, Datamatics, said: "Datamatics is a trusted partner to several global transportation and logistics providers in their digital transformation journey.

With deep domain expertise and as a Salesforce Platinum Partner, we are well-positioned to successfully implement Salesforce CRM solutions that drive operational excellence, enhance customer experiences, and enable long-term business growth."

Datamatics Global Services provides solutions for data-driven businesses to enhance their productivity and customer experience. The company offers its services under three verticals, viz., digital operations, digital experience, and digital technology. The company has also developed products in robotics process automation, advanced analytics, business intelligence, and automated fare collection.

The company had reported 1.45% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.21 crore despite a 4.45% rise in revenue to Rs 519.26 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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