Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 1.45% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 519.26 croreNet profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 1.45% to Rs 44.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 519.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 497.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.27% to Rs 194.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 1987.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1723.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales519.26497.15 4 1987.151723.36 15 OPM %21.3014.99 -18.7013.30 - PBDT121.0075.67 60 408.99265.77 54 PBT98.3855.67 77 324.96217.73 49 NP44.2144.86 -1 194.21205.02 -5
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:13 AM IST