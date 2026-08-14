Daulat Securities standalone net profit rises 73.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.94% to Rs 2.51 crore

Net profit of Daulat Securities rose 73.28% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.94% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.511.5589.2480.652.271.312.271.312.271.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News