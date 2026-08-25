Davangere Sugar Company allots 26.59 cr equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Davangere Sugar Company has allotted 26,59,05,000 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a conversion price of Rs 3.60 per equity shares upon conversion of Unsecured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs).

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 169,58,95,798/-divided into 169,58,95,798- fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1/- each and 900 FCCBs of Principal amount of USD 1,00,000/- as listed at Afrinex Exchange (AFRINEX Securities List, Republic of Mauritius) remain outstanding post aforesaid conversion.