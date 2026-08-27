Davangere Sugar Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wonder Electricals Ltd, Renaissance Global Ltd, KJMC Financial Services Ltd and Sayaji Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2026.

Wonder Electricals Ltd, Renaissance Global Ltd, KJMC Financial Services Ltd and Sayaji Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2026.

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd lost 19.92% to Rs 2.13 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wonder Electricals Ltd crashed 15.65% to Rs 131.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54256 shares in the past one month.

Renaissance Global Ltd tumbled 10.63% to Rs 135.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77005 shares in the past one month.

KJMC Financial Services Ltd dropped 10.00% to Rs 67.86. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4524 shares in the past one month.

Sayaji Hotels Ltd pared 9.28% to Rs 315.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 928 shares in the past one month.