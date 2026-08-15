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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 27.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 27.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

Sales rise 44.25% to Rs 34.72 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company declined 27.69% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.25% to Rs 34.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.7224.07 44 OPM %32.1747.32 -PBDT4.474.90 -9 PBT1.291.72 -25 NP0.941.30 -28

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:01 AM IST