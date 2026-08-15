Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 27.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.25% to Rs 34.72 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company declined 27.69% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.25% to Rs 34.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34.7224.0732.1747.324.474.901.291.720.941.30

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