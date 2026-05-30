Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit rises 0.52% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 47.29% to Rs 83.82 croreNet profit of Davangere Sugar Company rose 0.52% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.29% to Rs 83.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.21% to Rs 8.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 238.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales83.8256.91 47 238.77214.99 11 OPM %10.0816.99 -20.3624.18 - PBDT4.595.92 -22 23.6925.57 -7 PBT1.412.24 -37 10.9912.87 -15 NP1.951.94 1 8.5110.94 -22
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:08 PM IST