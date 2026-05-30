Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit rises 0.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.29% to Rs 83.82 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company rose 0.52% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.29% to Rs 83.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.21% to Rs 8.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 238.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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