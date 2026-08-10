DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 14.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.42% to Rs 10.33 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 14.85% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.42% to Rs 10.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.336.9615.7827.441.331.621.081.320.861.01

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