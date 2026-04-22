DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 82.84% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 21.85% to Rs 6.08 croreNet profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 82.84% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.85% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.29% to Rs 3.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.28% to Rs 27.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.087.78 -22 27.6542.07 -34 OPM %19.4130.85 -24.4525.05 - PBDT0.902.25 -60 5.578.59 -35 PBT0.571.78 -68 4.367.10 -39 NP0.231.34 -83 3.115.79 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST