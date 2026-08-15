DC Infotech & Communication consolidated net profit rises 11.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 167.24 crore

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 11.85% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 167.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.167.24148.094.684.386.465.296.285.184.534.05

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