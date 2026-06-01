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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DC Infotech & Communication consolidated net profit rises 52.15% in the March 2026 quarter

DC Infotech & Communication consolidated net profit rises 52.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 38.64% to Rs 239.46 crore

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 52.15% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.64% to Rs 239.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.28% to Rs 21.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.61% to Rs 736.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales239.46172.72 39 736.97555.75 33 OPM %4.274.03 -4.814.69 - PBDT7.655.73 34 28.5920.58 39 PBT7.405.57 33 27.8520.03 39 NP5.663.72 52 21.2114.50 46

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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