Sales rise 21.47% to Rs 101.94 croreNet profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 28.40% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 21.47% to Rs 101.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 83.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales101.9483.92 21 OPM %4.063.63 -PBDT3.032.45 24 PBT2.872.26 27 NP2.171.69 28
