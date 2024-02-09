Sales rise 21.47% to Rs 101.94 crore

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 28.40% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 21.47% to Rs 101.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 83.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.101.9483.924.063.633.032.452.872.262.171.69