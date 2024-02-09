Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

DC Infotech &amp; Communication standalone net profit rises 28.40% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 21.47% to Rs 101.94 crore
Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 28.40% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 21.47% to Rs 101.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 83.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales101.9483.92 21 OPM %4.063.63 -PBDT3.032.45 24 PBT2.872.26 27 NP2.171.69 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 320.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 44.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Growtele a paradigm of CPaaS excellence and social impact

Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 43.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 152.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Singapore Market falls 0.15%

Classic Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Hercules Hoists standalone net profit rises 17.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon