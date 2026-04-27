DCB Bank Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 206 cr

DCB Bank reported a 16.14% rise in net profit to Rs 205.65 crore on an 8.06% increase in total income to Rs 2,118.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Net interest income grew 17.38% YoY to Rs 655 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The gross NPA ratio declined to 2.45% as of March 2026 from 2.72% as of December 2025 and 2.99% as of March 2025, while the net NPA ratio improved to 0.89% as of March 2026 from 1.10% as of December 2025 and 1.12% as of March 2025.

Provisions and contingencies rose 3% YoY to Rs 69 crore in Q4 FY26. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 78.42% as of 31 March 2026, while PCR excluding gold loan NPAs was at 78.97%.

Deposits stood at Rs 72,583 crore as of March 2026, up 20.91% YoY, while net advances rose 17.58% YoY to Rs 60,022 crore. The CASA ratio stood at 22.38% as of March 2026 compared with 22.77% as of December 2025 and 24.52% as of March 2025.

Capital adequacy continues to be strong, and as of 31 March 2026, the capital adequacy ratio was at 16.55% (with Tier I at 14.26% and Tier II at 2.29% as per Basel III norms).

Praveen Kutty, managing director & CEO, said, The growth momentum continues to be strong both in advances and deposits. NIM continues its upward trend, riding on the lower cost of deposits. Core fee income has strengthened; however, the highlight of the quarter is the improvement in asset quality. GNPA & NNPA are at their seven-year end lows, resulting in the bank registering the highest-ever quarterly PAT.

Meanwhile, the banks board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.45 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM. The record date will be intimated in due course.

DCB Bank is a new generation private sector bank with 480 branches across 20 states and 2 union territories. The banks business segments are retail, micro-SMEs, SMEs, mid-corporate, microfinance institutions (MFIs), agriculture, commodities, government, public sector, Indian banks, cooperative banks, and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

Shares of DCB Bank rose 0.44% to Rs 193.25 on the BSE.