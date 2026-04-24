DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 16.14% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 9.49% to Rs 1907.27 croreNet profit of DCB Bank rose 16.14% to Rs 205.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 9.49% to Rs 1907.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1741.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.89% to Rs 731.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 615.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 14.43% to Rs 7404.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6470.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1907.271741.89 9 7404.466470.59 14 OPM %68.8869.08 -68.4768.65 - PBDT273.10238.18 15 976.97828.61 18 PBT273.10238.18 15 976.97828.61 18 NP205.65177.07 16 731.56615.33 19
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 6:50 PM IST