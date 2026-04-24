DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 16.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.49% to Rs 1907.27 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 16.14% to Rs 205.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 9.49% to Rs 1907.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1741.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.89% to Rs 731.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 615.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 14.43% to Rs 7404.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6470.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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