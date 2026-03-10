DCM Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Jindal Photo Ltd and Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2026.

DCM Financial Services Ltd soared 19.85% to Rs 4.71 at 10-Mar-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3652 shares in the past one month.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd spiked 16.24% to Rs 770.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5926 shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd surged 13.63% to Rs 394.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10069 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd jumped 12.64% to Rs 1306. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5199 shares in the past one month.

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd added 12.50% to Rs 563.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

