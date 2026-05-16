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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit declines 19.93% in the March 2026 quarter

DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit declines 19.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 6.50% to Rs 263.04 crore

Net profit of DCM Nouvelle declined 19.93% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 263.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.48% to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.54% to Rs 1027.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1075.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales263.04281.33 -7 1027.071075.89 -5 OPM %6.696.60 -5.445.45 - PBDT13.0114.57 -11 38.1238.08 0 PBT6.167.68 -20 9.319.07 3 NP4.425.52 -20 3.618.91 -59

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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